Safety Loopholes

[Anchor Lead]



Heat-related illnesses are on the rise at construction sites due to the scorchingly hot weather. Although the government has enacted various measures to guarantee rest breaks to workers, there are numerous loopholes in the regulations regarding workers' safety during hot spells.



[Pkg]



Workers at this construction site in Seoul continue working despite a heat wave warning that has been issued across the nation. Gloves and arm sleeves do little to protect them from the scorching heat.



[Soundbite] Construction Site Worker (Voice Modified) : "I try to wear protective gear, or else I may get sunburns."



The construction site also lacks facilities where workers can rest. A ten-square-meter tent is the only place where some 500 workers working here can stay during breaks. The workers have no other choice but to hide in the shade of pipes. The government has revised industrial safety regulations that were enacted last year when a heat wave warning was issued. The new regulations mandate industrial sites to guarantee appropriate rest breaks, resting facilities and shaded areas for their workers. Despite criticism of the ambiguous nature of the measures, the government even enacted a stipulation regarding punishment for those who fail to comply.



[Soundbite] (Construction Site Worker (Voice Modified)) : "(Has anyone from the Labor Ministry ever checked your work site?) No. Not even once."



The government has also set more concrete guidelines to ensure workers' safety, but they are not legally binding. Moreover, they seem to be quite contradictory. The guidelines say that work should be suspended when a heat wave alert is issued. The time of work suspension recommended by the Ministry of Labor is between 2 and 5 p.m., whereas the time recommended by the Seoul City government is between noon and 2 p.m. The government officials say they didn't know about the mismatch. The Ministry of Labor has conducted a survey on some 280 outdoor work sites over the past two months, but only ten of them were found to have violated regulations regarding workers' safety in hot weather.



규정 따로 현장 따로…‘폭염 안전 규칙’



연일 계속되는 폭염에 건설 현장 등에서 온열 질환자가 속출하고 있는데요.



한여름, 노동자들의 휴식권을 보장하기 위해 정부가 여러 가지 규정을 만들었습니다만 허점이 한두 가지가 아닙니다.



현장과 괴리된 폭염 안전 규칙 문제, KBS에서 전해드립니다.



서울의 한 재개발 공사 현장입니다.



폭염 경보가 발령됐지만 작업은 멈추지 않습니다.



장갑에 팔토시까지 동원해도 철제의 열기는 어쩔 도리가 없습니다.



[건설현장 노동자 : "맨살로는 화상 입을 수도 있기 때문에 되도록이면 보호구는 다 착용합니다."]



휴식 시설은 태부족입니다.



쉬는 장소가 좁다 보니 파이프가 만든 그늘이라도 찾아 휴식을 취합니다.



정부는 지난해 폭염 특보가 발령됐을 때의 산업 안전 규칙을 새로 만들었습니다.



'적절한 휴식'을 보장하고, '휴게시설'과 '그늘진 장소'를 제공하라고 명시했습니다.



추상적이란 비판도 있지만 처벌 조항까지 달며 의지를 보였습니다.



[건설현장 노동자 : "(고용노동부에서 나와서 작업하는 거 본 적 있어요?) 아니요. 한 번도 없어요."]



강제성은 없지만 구체적인 가이드라인도 속속 내놨습니다.



그런데 앞뒤가 안 맞습니다.



폭염경보시 작업중지를 권고하는데, 고용노동부는 2시부터 5시, 서울시는 12시부터 2시로 정했습니다.



엇박자를 내는 이유를 물었더니 몰랐다는 반응입니다.



고용노동부는 최근 두 달 옥외 사업장 2백 80여 곳을 점검했는데, 폭염 규칙 위반은 단 10곳 적발했습니다.

