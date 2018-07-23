Eco Preservation News Today 입력 2018.07.23 (15:01) 수정 2018.07.23 (15:16)

State-designated eco-scape preservation areas are banned from building new structures or expanding old ones to preserve the pristine scenery. There are 33 such sites nationwide. But reckless construction of rural homes is known to be taking place in recent days.



Deep in the mountains of thick lush trees hides a pristine village and a picturesque meandering stream called Wangpicheon. This is the Wangpicheon area, designated as a national eco-scape preservation zone in 2005. The surrounding forest is also a treasure trove of endangered species and rare animals and plants. But things are quite different in the area next to the stream. Out-of-town outsiders are building what appears to be rural homes and leisure facilities.



[Soundbite] (Resident, Wangpi-ri Township (Voice Modified)) : "Structures rapidly go up. All the locals are startled."



Where the construction is taking place is a key area that is most protected in the preservation zone. Then how is this taking place in an area where construction and renovation is banned? It all began when 860-thousand square meters of land, which is about 400 soccer fields, came out on the market for sale after some 400 local residents decided to leave this area last year. Under law, the government can purchase the land plots since they're in a protected area, but the environment ministry did not respond to the suggestion, even after it was proposed several times. The state-designated eco-scape preservation areas exist in name only and are not being properly managed... and this is taking a toll on the natural landscape and ecosystem.



‘생태경관 보전지역’…환경부, 예산만큼만 보호?



생태와 경관이 빼어나 건물 신축과 증축은 물론 용도변경도 금지된 곳이 있는데요.



국가 생태경관보전지역입니다.



전국에 33곳인데, 청정 1급수로 유명한 울진 왕피천 지역이 전국 보전지역의 40%를 차지할 만큼 가장 넓습니다.



그런데 이곳에 지금 외지인들의 전원주택 공사가 무분별하게 이뤄지고 있다고 합니다.



아름드리 나무들로 빽빽한 산을 넘어 깊이 들어가면, 구불구불 왕피천과 양지바른 마을이 나타납니다.



2005년 국가생태경관보전지역으로 지정된 왕피천 유역입니다.



주변의 숲도 멸종위기종과 희귀 동식물의 보고입니다.



그런데 하천 바로 옆은 딴 판입니다.



외지인들이 전원주택과 휴양시설로 보이는 건물을 짓고 있는 겁니다.



[왕피리 마을 원주민/음성변조 : "막 빌딩처럼 올라가잖아요. 그러니까 왕피리 사람들이 다들 놀라는 거예요. "]



공사 중인 곳은 보전지역 중에서도 가장 강력히 보호되는 '핵심구역' 입니다.



건물 신축이나 증축은 물론 용도 변경마저 금지된 구역에서 어떻게 된 일일까?



지난해 원주민 400여 명이 이곳을 떠나기로 하면서 축구장 400개 면적인 86만 ㎡가 매물로 나온 것이 발단이었습니다.



자연환경법상 이럴 경우 정부가 매입할 수 있는데도, 환경부는 여러 차례 제안을 받고도 응하지 않았습니다.



지정만 해놓고 관리는 하지 않는 국가 '생태·경관 보전지역' 천혜의 경관과 생태계가 멍들고 있습니다.

‘생태경관 보전지역’…환경부, 예산만큼만 보호?



생태와 경관이 빼어나 건물 신축과 증축은 물론 용도변경도 금지된 곳이 있는데요.



국가 생태경관보전지역입니다.



전국에 33곳인데, 청정 1급수로 유명한 울진 왕피천 지역이 전국 보전지역의 40%를 차지할 만큼 가장 넓습니다.



그런데 이곳에 지금 외지인들의 전원주택 공사가 무분별하게 이뤄지고 있다고 합니다.



아름드리 나무들로 빽빽한 산을 넘어 깊이 들어가면, 구불구불 왕피천과 양지바른 마을이 나타납니다.



2005년 국가생태경관보전지역으로 지정된 왕피천 유역입니다.



주변의 숲도 멸종위기종과 희귀 동식물의 보고입니다.



그런데 하천 바로 옆은 딴 판입니다.



외지인들이 전원주택과 휴양시설로 보이는 건물을 짓고 있는 겁니다.



[왕피리 마을 원주민/음성변조 : "막 빌딩처럼 올라가잖아요. 그러니까 왕피리 사람들이 다들 놀라는 거예요. "]



공사 중인 곳은 보전지역 중에서도 가장 강력히 보호되는 '핵심구역' 입니다.



건물 신축이나 증축은 물론 용도 변경마저 금지된 구역에서 어떻게 된 일일까?



지난해 원주민 400여 명이 이곳을 떠나기로 하면서 축구장 400개 면적인 86만 ㎡가 매물로 나온 것이 발단이었습니다.



자연환경법상 이럴 경우 정부가 매입할 수 있는데도, 환경부는 여러 차례 제안을 받고도 응하지 않았습니다.



지정만 해놓고 관리는 하지 않는 국가 '생태·경관 보전지역' 천혜의 경관과 생태계가 멍들고 있습니다.

