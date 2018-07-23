Teacher Privacy News Today 입력 2018.07.23 (15:03) 수정 2018.07.23 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



Many school teachers are under severe stress due to phone calls that they receive from students and their parents almost around the clock. In many cases, such calls can infringe on teachers' privacy. Here's more.



[Pkg]



This high school teacher receives calls around the clock. His students and their parents calli him even after work. Sometimes they even call him late at night.



[Soundbite] (Teacher (Voice Modified)) : "I am always willing to help my students as a teacher. But when I get calls from drunk parents who swear at me, it makes me want to cry."



Sometimes students and their parents call the teachers to ask private questions that have nothing to do with education.



[Soundbite] (Teacher (Voice Modified)) : "They call me to ask just about anything any time of the day."



Most of the teachers say they receive phone calls from students and parents any time of the day, especially after work. Many are calling for guidelines to restrict the time when students and parents are allowed to call teachers and the subject of phone conversations. Some also say that disclosing teachers' phone numbers must be re-considered so that students and parents can convey their opinions through schools, as is done in some countries.



시도때도없이 울리는 전화…스트레스 받는 교사들



업무 외 시간에도 시도 때도 없이 울리는 전화에 스트레스를 받는 분들 많으실 텐데요.



학교 선생님 가운데도 학생이나 학부모들의 밤낮없는 연락에 심각한 사생활을 침해 받는 경우가 적지 않다고 합니다.



고등학교 선생님인 이 모 씨는 휴대전화를 손에서 놓지 못합니다.



퇴근 후에도, 학생이나 학부모의 전화가 이어지기 때문입니다.



심지어 밤늦게까지, 시도 때도 없이 전화가 옵니다.



[이 모 씨/현직 교사 : "선생님으로서 정말 애들을 위해서 해야 되는 일이라면 하겠는데 (술 취한 학부모로부터) 일방적인 욕설을 듣는 경우 뭐 눈물이 핑 돌 때도 있고…."]



교사에게 연락해 사적인 질문을 하는 등 교육과 무관한 내용도 많습니다.



[김 모 씨/현직 교사 : "너무 다양한 주제들로 수시로 연락이 오니까 저는 이게 제가 '무엇이든 물어보세요.' 전화가 된 게 아닌가…."]



교사들은 특히 근무시간 구분 없이 수시로 연락을 받거나 퇴근 후 받는 연락이 많다고 답했습니다.



연락 사유와 시간을 제한하는 등 가이드라인을 마련해야 한다는 주장도 나옵니다.



교사에게 의견을 전할 때는 학교를 통하게 하는 해외 경우를 참고해 교사 개인 번호 공개를 고민을 해야 한다는 목소리도 높습니다.

