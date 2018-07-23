Korea's New Satellites News Today 입력 2018.07.23 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.23 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's first geostationary satellite has been unveiled to KBS cameras. Chollian-2A is an upgraded version of the meteorological satellite Chollian. The 2A boasts a resolution that is four times higher, enabling more sophisticated monitoring of climate conditions on the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



Final inspections are high under way after the Chollian-2A satellite was assembled. The satellite is covered with gold leaf insulation material aimed at preventing sudden temperature changes and pollution from dust particles. It is then erected vertically and moved to the electromagnetic waves experiment lab.



[Soundbite] Cha Hong-jun (Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "Preparations are under way to test whether electromagnetic waves are released from the satellite."



Tests have been conducted to inspect large-scale vibration, noise and extremely low and high temperatures that all occur during the satellite launch. The electromagnetic wave experiment marks the final check that can be tested on earth. The Chollian-2 is a pair of twin satellites. The meteorological satellite 2A will first be launched into orbit in November. It will travel at the same speed as planet Earth and constantly remain above the Korean Peninsula. This will allow a more thorough real-time monitoring of climate conditions such as typhoons. The Chollian-2B, dedicated to environmental surveillance including the fine dust plague, will be put into orbit next year and placed right next to the 2A. Unlike Chollian-1 which was jointly developed with overseas partners, the twin Chollian-2 satellites have been mainly domestically developed, paving the way for global recognition of Korean technology not only in constructing small sized satellites but also larger geostationary satellites.



쌍둥이 천리안위성 첫 공개, 해상도 4배 높여 기상이변 감시



국내 기술로 처음 개발한 정지궤도 위성이 조립과 점검을 마친 뒤 KBS 카메라에 처음 공개됐습니다.



기상 관측용 천리안 위성의 후속인 천리안 2A호로 기존보다 해상도가 4배 높아져 한반도의 기상이변을 더 세밀하게 감시할 수 있을 전망입니다.



조립이 완료된 천리안 2A 위성에 대한 최종 점검이 한창입니다.



급격한 온도 변화와 먼지에 오염되는 것을 막아주는 금박 단열재를 씌우고, 위성을 수직으로 세운 뒤 전자파 시험실로 옮깁니다.



[차홍준/항공우주연구원 전문기술원 : "위성에서 전자파가 잘 나오는지, 안 나오는지를 확인하기 위해 준비작업을 하고 있습니다."]



발사할 때의 엄청난 진동과 소음, 극저온과 고온 테스트에 이어 마지막으로 전자파 시험까지 진행되며 지상에서 할 수 있는 모든 시험이 끝났습니다.



천리안 2호는 2대의 쌍둥이 위성으로 기상 관측용인 2A호가 올 11월 먼저 궤도에 오릅니다.



지구와 같은 속도로 자전하며 한반도 상공에 24시간 머물기 때문에 태풍 등 기상 재해를 실시간 보다 세밀하게 감시할 수 있습니다.



미세먼지 등 환경 감시용 위성 천리안 2B도 내년에 연이어 발사돼 2A의 옆 궤도에 나란히 위치하게 됩니다.



해외 공동 개발이었던 천리안 1호와 달리 천리안 2호 쌍둥이 위성은 국내 주도로 개발돼 소형 위성뿐만 아니라 중대형급의 정지궤도 위성 시장에서도 기술력을 인정받을 것으로 보입니다.

