[Anchor Lead]



On today's Close Up we take a look at our need for plastic straws for all of the takeout coffee drinks we consume. Recycling is often a challenge. But today we have rather ingenious straw recycling tips.



[Pkg]



For a lot of drinks. a straw seems essential. Massive amounts of plastic are consumed at stores around the world every day. Well here begins the new life of the once discarded straws. Straws are pretty much everywhere at any home. No exception at this house. Quite easy to spot some.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-yeong (Housewife) : "I bring straws from the market when I buy yogurt and milk for my children. It was a waste to throw them away after use so I thought of some ideas."



For one, straws can be handy in the bathroom. as a cleaning tool! First get a pair of scissors. Now flatten out the straw and then make cuts on the side using the scissors. Make sure the cuts are made diagonally for more effective cleaning. You will see why. Now stick in the straw into the clogged drain and move it up and down. Amazingly, all sorts of stuff will come out attached to the straw such as hair. Who would have thought. It's brilliant. Straws can also be used for decoration. We are going to make something quite beautiful for the house using straws. This magnificent clock is the creation. First, cut thick paper into a circle. Assemble and glue the necessary parts to the paper to make the clock's body. The clock hands come next. And the clock is done. It looks good already. But wait, now come the straw decorations. First prepare some long straws. Apply glue on one side of each straw along about a third of their length. The straws are then pasted along the smaller circle line on a larger round piece of paper. Then attach shorter straws in between the long ones to create this fabulous design. Now all we need to do is attach the clock. You'll need some more glue to fix the clock to the straw board. Press the clock and the board tightly together and it's all complete. This would be a fun activity for children to take part in. So far, straws have been recycled for cleaning and home interior. They can also even help you purify the air. These are flower pots hanging from the ceiling. First prepare sets of six straws each and adjust their length accordingly to match the bottom, top and height of the flower pot. Wire strings are also cut to size. Then one wire goes into the six straws like a thread. Once the straw pieces are strung up, the wire can be used to create hexagonal shapes, one big and one small. Now we need to assemble them by forming pillars. First insert a wire into one side of the small hexagon. This wire is then pulled through another piece of straw which measures the length of the flower pot's height. In this way ... make a pillar. The same wire is then connected to the corner of the bigger hexagon. This process is repeated six times to make six pillars, understandably because of the hexagon shape. You can add or subtract straw pieces to create other shapes that fit your preference. Straws can be transformed in endless ways with practical or decorative applications. Now with these tips, your straws may not end up in the trash anymore!



[클로즈업]



요즘 테이크아웃 음료수 마시면 꼭 빨대를 챙기게 되죠.



그런데, 이 빨대들.



다 쓴 다음 그냥 버리게 되는 경우가 많습니다.



플라스틱이다 보니, 환경 생각하면 재활용을 해야겠다 생각이 들어도 딱히 방법이 안 떠오르는 분들을 위해 오늘은 빨대 재활용 방법 알려드립니다.



요즘 음료수 마실 때 이 물건 빠지면 안 됩니다.



바로 빨대인데요.



매장마다 어마어마한 양이 투입되고 또 쓰입니다.



버려졌던 빨대의 화려한 부활이 시작됩니다.



집집마다 몇 개씩 꼭 굴러다니죠.



이 집도 곳곳에서 빨대 쉽게 발견됩니다.



[박지영/주부 : “아이들 요구르트나 우유 살 때 빨대를 꼭 가져오는 편인데, 쓰고 난 빨대를 버리기엔 좀 아까워서 한번 (사용법을) 고민해 봤어요.”]



먼저 화장실에서 요긴한데요.



청소도구로 쓰는 겁니다.



준비물은 빨대와 가위.



빨대는 꾹꾹 눌러서 단단히 만들고, 빨대 옆면에 뾰족하게 칼집을 냅니다.



사선 모양으로 하는데, 이래야 이물질이 잘 걸립니다.



이제 이 빨대, 막힌 세면대 배수구에 넣었다 빼면 머리카락 같은 이물질 줄줄 딸려 나옵니다.



배수구 막혔을 땐 빨대 쓰면 요긴하겠죠.



이번엔 장식용으로 거듭납니다.



빨대 이용해서 예쁜 인테리어 소품 만들어 볼 건데요.



이 멋진 시계, 이게 바로 빨대로 만든 겁니다.



먼저 두꺼운 종이를 동그라미 모양으로 자릅니다.



준비한 시계 부품을 원 모양 종이에 붙여서 시계 만들어 주고요.



시계 몸체 끼워 넣고, 침까지 연결하면 일단 시계는 완성입니다.



이제 본격적으로 빨대 장식할 차롄데요.



먼저, 긴 빨대 준비하고요.



빨대 한쪽 면, 3분의 1만큼만 접착제 바릅니다.



준비된 종이 안쪽, 작은 원을 따라 가지런히 붙여주면 되는데요.



다음은 짧은 빨대를 이용해 작은 원을 따라 긴 빨대 위에 붙입니다.



이렇게 해서 빨대 장식은 완성이 됐습니다.



여기에 앞서 만든 시계를 붙이는데요.



접착제 발라 가운데 구멍에 잘 끼워주고, 손으로 꾹꾹 눌러주면, 드디어 완성입니다.



아이들과 함께 만들어 봐도 좋겠죠!



이번엔 인테리어는 물론, 공기정화에도 좋습니다.



천장에 거는 걸이형 화분입니다.



먼저 화분 바닥 면, 윗면, 그리고 높이에 맞춰 빨대를 여섯 개씩 잘라 준비합니다.



철사는 적당한 길이로 잘라주고, 여기에 짧게 자른 빨대 여섯 개를 넣어줍니다.



그 다음 철사를 오므려서 작은 육각형, 큰 육각형을 만듭니다.



이제 기둥을 만들어 두 육각형 이어줄 건데요.



먼저 작은 육각형, 한 변의 빨대에 철사 통과시켜 길게 빼줍니다.



길게 빼낸 철사에 화분 높이에 맞춰 잘라둔 기둥용 빨대 넣습니다.



이렇게 기둥 만들고요.



빨대 통과한 철사는 큰 육각형 모서리에 이어줍니다.



육각형 모양이니 여섯 개의 기둥 세워주면 되겠죠.



개수를 추가하거나 줄이면 다양한 도형으로 응용할 수 있습니다.



유용한 살림 도구부터 인테리어 소품까지, 화려하게 변신한 빨대!



이제 버리기보단 다양하게 활용해보면 어떨까요?

