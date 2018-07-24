Corruption Scandal Death News Today 입력 2018.07.24 (15:13) 수정 2018.07.24 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



The floor leader of the Justice Party, Roh Hoe-chan, was found dead on Monday morning. He left a note saying that he was to blame for the Druking scandal involving the manipulation of online comments.



[Pkg]



Rep. Roh Hoe-chan was founded dead in front of an apartment building in Jung-gu District, Seoul, on Monday morning. A security guard rushed to save him but he was already dead.



[Soundbite] Security Guard (Voice Modified): "I heard a sound when I was working over here. I went to check out right away and called the police."



The apartment building where Roh was found is where his mother and sister live. Sources say Roh left his home upon returning from an overseas trip because he wanted to visit his mother.



[Soundbite] Roh's Acquaintance: "His wife said that after returning from his trip, he stopped by his home and left again."



Roh's jacket was found on the staircase on the 17th floor of the apartment building. His wallet, namecards and three letters were found in the jacket. Two of the letters were addressed to his family, while the other one was for the Justice Party. Roh's bereaved family refused to disclose the letters. The Justice Party has disclosed part of the letter addressed to the party at the bereaved family's consent. In the letter, Roh Hoe-chan apologized to the public for the scandal and blamed himself for everything. He also asked for support for the Justice Party. After investigating the scene, police have decided not to perform an autopsy at Roh's family's request.

