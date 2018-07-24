Martial Law Outrage News Today 입력 2018.07.24 (15:15) 수정 2018.07.24 (15:22)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The defense ministry submitted to parliament part of a document the Defense Security Command (DSC) drew up early last year. The unveiled document contains detailed plans by the DSC on ways to incapacitate the National Assembly to prevent it from holding a vote on lifting martial law and other measures to obtain US recognition on the martial law status.



[Pkg]



The document drawn up by the Defense Security Command (DSC) on plans to invoke martial law, and disclosed by the defense ministry is 67 pages. Compared to an 8 page document previously unveiled, the latest disclosure shows the DSC also contemplated ways to incapacitate the National Assembly. The plan includes holding talks with ruling party lawmakers to prevent them from taking part in a martial law-related vote in parliament, and also taking judicial action against opposition lawmakers so that not enough legislators can be present for the voting. Such content is not included in a manual drafted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff every other year for emergency purposes. This proves the DSC's explanation that they drew up their documents based on the Joint Chief of Staff's manual is not accurate. The Security Command's plans to control the media were also very specific. It set certain time slots for the censorship of 22 broadcasters including KBS and also for other news agencies and online news channels. It even planned designating media control officers to censor broadcast materials. The document also includes plans to invite the US ambassador to recognize the declaration of martial law when the law is invoked, and ways to seek US cooperation. The defense ministry declassified this document containing confidential information on Monday and immediately submitted to the National Assembly. During its plenary session Tuesday, the Assembly's defense committee will grill Defense Minister Song Young-moo and DSC commander Lee Suk-koo on why the document was drafted.

Martial Law Outrage

입력 2018.07.24 (15:15) 수정 2018.07.24 (15:22) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The defense ministry submitted to parliament part of a document the Defense Security Command (DSC) drew up early last year. The unveiled document contains detailed plans by the DSC on ways to incapacitate the National Assembly to prevent it from holding a vote on lifting martial law and other measures to obtain US recognition on the martial law status.



[Pkg]



The document drawn up by the Defense Security Command (DSC) on plans to invoke martial law, and disclosed by the defense ministry is 67 pages. Compared to an 8 page document previously unveiled, the latest disclosure shows the DSC also contemplated ways to incapacitate the National Assembly. The plan includes holding talks with ruling party lawmakers to prevent them from taking part in a martial law-related vote in parliament, and also taking judicial action against opposition lawmakers so that not enough legislators can be present for the voting. Such content is not included in a manual drafted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff every other year for emergency purposes. This proves the DSC's explanation that they drew up their documents based on the Joint Chief of Staff's manual is not accurate. The Security Command's plans to control the media were also very specific. It set certain time slots for the censorship of 22 broadcasters including KBS and also for other news agencies and online news channels. It even planned designating media control officers to censor broadcast materials. The document also includes plans to invite the US ambassador to recognize the declaration of martial law when the law is invoked, and ways to seek US cooperation. The defense ministry declassified this document containing confidential information on Monday and immediately submitted to the National Assembly. During its plenary session Tuesday, the Assembly's defense committee will grill Defense Minister Song Young-moo and DSC commander Lee Suk-koo on why the document was drafted.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보