Deadly Heat

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has been gripped by a hot spell for 15 days in a row. The number of heat-related illnesses over the past five years was 2.7 times more than the total number of deaths from all other kinds of disasters. The government said it will include the hot weather into the list of natural disasters managed by the government. But it has come under fire for its belated response due to constant delays in the revision of relevant laws.



[Pkg]



Asphalt on the Yi Sun-shin Bridge connecting Yeosu and Gwangyang in Jeollanam-do Province has turned into rags. The scorching heat has caused crevices in the asphalt. In some areas you can even see exposed steel. There have been more heat-related deaths in the nation. A Vietnamese worker collapsed while working outdoors at 35 degrees Celsius. He was transported to a hospital but eventually died. It was his first day at work.



[Soundbite] Villager (Voice Modified): "He should have worn a hat, but he didn't."



At 3 p.m., the indoor temperature surpassed 35 degrees Celsius. Homeless people are among the most vulnerable to heat waves. Local governments provide so-called "heat shelters," where people can rest and wash up. But they close at 6 p.m., when the temperature outside is still in the 30s. Nearly 1,200 heat-related illnesses have been recorded this summer. Eleven of them passed away. The death toll caused by hot spells stood at 54 over the past five years, more than double the number of deaths caused by all other kinds of disasters during the same period. Yet, the government cannot use a two-trillion-won nationwide disaster-related budget because heat waves are not officially categorized as a disaster. So far, the government had been opposed to including heat waves into the list of state-managed disasters citing difficulty in proving the relation between heat-related illnesses and the hot weather. But now it has finally decided to agree to revising the law to manage heat waves on a national level.

