BMW Recalls

[Anchor Lead]



We have reported about spate of BMW 520d cars catching fire while running on the road. Another BMW car burst into flames on Monday. Following KBS' reports, the Ministry of Transport and the German automaker plan to announce recalls of the vehicles in question. However, the company is refusing to directly compensate affected car owners, proposing to give them discounts if they re-purchase BMW 520ds.



[Pkg]



A running BMW 520d vehicle was set ablaze again. It even went so far as to explode while firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire. Before catching fire, the car showed similar abnormal signs to other BMW 520ds involved in previous fires. The car's driver, surnamed "Moon," said that although he pressed on the accelerator, it failed to work and then smoke rose from the hood, before the fire broke out. Roughly ten BMW 520d cars were reported to have caught fire while driving on the road. Moon complained that the automaker and the government have not taken appropriate action despite similar incidents repeatedly occurring. The German carmaker is proposing that the owners of the burned cars repurchase new BMW cars. A BMW owner surnamed "Jeong" saw his car catch fire while driving months ago. Having wrapped up an investigation in less than a month after the incident, the automaker told Jeong that it could not compensate him, since the burned car made it impossible to identify the cause of the fire It then proposed to give discounts on a new purchase of a BMW 520d and Jeong had to accept it. The Ministry of Transport plans to announce the recalls of the BMW 520d model this week. However, it has not yet reviewed the carmaker's compensation measures. BMW Korea said that its policy is to give reasonable compensation to car owners who have received regular checkups at its official repair service centers in the case of fires.

