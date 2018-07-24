Thriving Pyongyang News Today 입력 2018.07.24 (15:21) 수정 2018.07.24 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has obtained footage from members of an organization who visited North Korea last week. They provide glimpses of how people in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang are coping with the hot weather and tight sanctions.



[Pkg]



Customers stand in a long line in front of Okryu-gwan, a famous restaurant in the North Korean capital selling Pyongyang-style cold noodles. A restaurant worker shows how to enjoy the noodles by sprinkling vinegar onto the noodles rather than the broth.



[Soundbite] Employee: "This way the noodles are more chewy and the broth doesn't lose its flavor."



The taste of the famous noodles has not changed in decades, but downtown Pyongyang is changing by the day. You can see women wearing trendy dresses and high heels, and even carrying sun umbrellas. There are also vendors selling chilled bottled water. Pyongyang schools have modern visual and audio equipment to learn English these days. And then what is this? Students can even use high-tech virtual reality devices. The number of taxis running on roads has also increased noticeably. Although gas prices have more than tripled due to global sanctions, over 2,500 cabs are currently operating in Pyongyang. There are also many trucks that transport goods to wholesale dealers and local markets. When night falls, there are still cars on the streets, while buildings are well lit up with electricity.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Han-jung(Democratic Party (Video Source)): "It was really vibrant. I believe North Korea has figured out how to deal with the sanctions and survive."



However, experts say such thriving scenes can only be seen in Pyongyang, whereas everywhere else in North Korea living conditions are quite difficult due to severe shortages of daily necessities.

