Heat Wave News Today 입력 2018.07.24 (15:23) 수정 2018.07.24 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Many are fatigued by the scorching heat wave which has continued for weeks now. Fire fighters and police officers are also known to be struggling in their duties to protect public safety.



[Pkg]



The weather is extremely hot these days with afternoon highs exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. With geothermal heat rising from the asphalt, the level of heat actually felt by people is incredibly high. In this weather, fire fighters not only fight fires but also the heat as the gear they wear weighs 30 kilograms including fire suits, helmets and respirators. Just wearing the full suit is painfully hot with beads of sweat covering their faces. After putting out flames at a scene of fire, the officers can even experience dehydration. Amid the rising number of heat-related illnesses, fire stations are also equipped with ambulances filled with ice packs, ion supply drinks and glucose shots to assist related patients.



[Soundbite] Jang Bo-bun(119 Rescue Squad in Suwon): "We are mobilized more frequently for patients of heat illnesses. Our officers also experience dehydration while outdoors."



The police are also battling the heat. Officers wear arm bands to block UV rays and consume lots of cool water. When the heat index escalates to dangerous levels, officers refrain from foot patrols and use vehicles instead, in accordance with police guidelines. The police have also prepared new guidelines on going slow on outdoor patrols and drunk driving clampdowns when heat conditions are particularly challenging.

Heat Wave

입력 2018.07.24 (15:23) 수정 2018.07.24 (15:27) News Today

