[Anchor Lead]



On today's culture news, Comedian Lee Kyung-sil has been ordered to compensate a woman who accused her husband of sexually harrasing her, and media attention is on figure skater Denis Ten, who died last wek after being stabbed. This and more on today's culture news.



[Pkg]



On this issue, you should drop the stubborn attitude and stop pretending to be a nice know-it-all. In a compensation suit against comedian Lee Kyung-sil, the court delivered a ruling partially in favor of the plaintiff surnamed Kim. The bench ordered Lee to pay 50-million won to the plaintiff for causing her secondary damage through defamation. The compensation ruling is separate from allegations that Lee's husband sexually harassed Kim. Back in 2016, Lee posted a message on social media against Kim, as her husband had to stand trial on charges of sexual harassment. Lee then claimed that Kim had intentionally approached her husband in pursuit of money. In response, Kim sued Lee, saying that the comedian defamed her as a gold-digger. The lawyer for the plaintiff stressed the seriousness of secondary damage, saying that the ruling has demonstrated how much Kim suffered from Lee's false accusation. Tributes are being paid to Denis Ten, Kazakhstan's Olympic-medal winning figure skater of Korean descent who died last week after being stabbed. At the same time, attention is being drawn to a movie Ten was planning to produce. Russian news agency Tass reported that Russian-Kazakh movie director Timur Bekmambetov, famous for the film "Wanted," will realize the late figure skater's dream. Denis Ten is known to have shown great interest in movie production. He also introduced the storyline of his movie in a public event which he attended with Bekmambetov. Ten's movie is about a girl with a hearing impairment. Following his death last Thursday, there has been a stream of messages online hoping that his cinematic dream would be realized posthumously. Bekmambetov then announced his plan to produce the movie and dedicate it to the deceased figure skater.

