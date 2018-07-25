High Energy Demand News Today 입력 2018.07.25 (14:58) 수정 2018.07.25 (15:03)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With hot humid days and tropical nights broiling the country for weeks now, electricity demand has skyrocketed. The heavy load on the nation’s energy infrastructure has resulted in blackouts.



[Pkg]



Residents of this apartment building in Nowon-gu District, Seoul, had to spend a quite sweltering night on Tuesday due to a blackout. The power outage caused by overload in the power transformer left some 600 households without electricity. More than three thousand households in another apartment building in the same neighborhood also experienced a blackout that lasted three to four hours. Some of the residents were outraged by a delay in power supply restoration. Six people were trapped in an elevator in an apartment complex in Songpa-gu District in southern Seoul due to a power outage. With electricity demand skyrocketing lately because of the scorching heat, blackouts are expected to continue at nighttime until the weather cools down.

High Energy Demand

입력 2018.07.25 (14:58) 수정 2018.07.25 (15:03) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With hot humid days and tropical nights broiling the country for weeks now, electricity demand has skyrocketed. The heavy load on the nation’s energy infrastructure has resulted in blackouts.



[Pkg]



Residents of this apartment building in Nowon-gu District, Seoul, had to spend a quite sweltering night on Tuesday due to a blackout. The power outage caused by overload in the power transformer left some 600 households without electricity. More than three thousand households in another apartment building in the same neighborhood also experienced a blackout that lasted three to four hours. Some of the residents were outraged by a delay in power supply restoration. Six people were trapped in an elevator in an apartment complex in Songpa-gu District in southern Seoul due to a power outage. With electricity demand skyrocketing lately because of the scorching heat, blackouts are expected to continue at nighttime until the weather cools down.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보