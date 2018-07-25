Remembering Roh News Today 입력 2018.07.25 (15:01) 수정 2018.07.25 (15:06)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



People from all walks of life are paying their respects to the prominent late politician Roh Hoe-chan. Many obituaries have been posted on social media as well.



[Pkg]



Rep. Sim Sang-jung stayed by the altar silently all day. She wrote on social media that she was devastated to have lost a precious colleague. Democratic Party Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae credited Roh Hoe-chan with instilling Korean politics with positive energy despite their political differences. Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk, who kept crying at the funeral hall, wrote, "If I see a new star in the sky, I will know that it's you." Some seven thousand ordinary people have paid their respects to the late politician so far. Many people have posted messages on social media about their personal encounters with Roh Hoe-chan and his down-to-earth personality. Rep. Park Joo-min drew attention by posting a photo of Roh with a mischievous expression on his face. The Justice Party has agreed with the bereaved family to hold a three-day funeral service organized by the party and a two-day funeral service at the National Assembly.

Remembering Roh

입력 2018.07.25 (15:01) 수정 2018.07.25 (15:06) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



People from all walks of life are paying their respects to the prominent late politician Roh Hoe-chan. Many obituaries have been posted on social media as well.



[Pkg]



Rep. Sim Sang-jung stayed by the altar silently all day. She wrote on social media that she was devastated to have lost a precious colleague. Democratic Party Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae credited Roh Hoe-chan with instilling Korean politics with positive energy despite their political differences. Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk, who kept crying at the funeral hall, wrote, "If I see a new star in the sky, I will know that it's you." Some seven thousand ordinary people have paid their respects to the late politician so far. Many people have posted messages on social media about their personal encounters with Roh Hoe-chan and his down-to-earth personality. Rep. Park Joo-min drew attention by posting a photo of Roh with a mischievous expression on his face. The Justice Party has agreed with the bereaved family to hold a three-day funeral service organized by the party and a two-day funeral service at the National Assembly.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보