Childcare Center Abuse News Today 입력 2018.07.25 (15:03) 수정 2018.07.25 (15:08)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite a series of government measures, child abuse at childcare centers doesn't seem to be diminishing. In the latest case grabbing public attention, the police arrested a childcare instructor who abused a five-year-old child out of the view of the surveillance camera.



[Pkg]



This security camera footage from a daycare center... shows a childcare worker approaching a boy and doing something to him with her back turned toward the camera. Moments later, the child comes back to his seat while rubbing the area around his ear. The boy keeps touching his ear as if it hurts. That's because the childcare worker had pulled the hair behind his ear. This time the childcare worker suddenly goes over to the child and keeps pushing his head. He cannot raise his head even after she leaves his side. These incidents happened in a government-approved childcare center. The boy's parents were shocked to hear what their child had to say. The parents reported the incident to the police and the childcare worker was booked without detention for child abuse. She testified to the police that she had grabbed the boy's ears because he had been unruly. Child abuse remains rampant in the nation. On July 18, a childcare worker at a daycare center in Seoul killed an 11-month-old baby by pressing on the baby's body. More realistic measures such as real-time surveillance cameras and access to recorded videos are needed to protect children.

입력 2018.07.25 (15:03) 수정 2018.07.25 (15:08) News Today

