Military Sex Scandals

[Anchor Lead]



An Army general has been dismissed for sexually harassing a female subordinate. This is the third such incident this month alone in which military officials were involved in sex scandals.



[Pkg]



An event took place four days ago at the official residence of an Army major general we will call A. Major General A invited staff from a civilian contractor and after the event was over, he was left alone with a female subordinate. While thanking her for helping him out with the event, he hugged her and kissed her on the cheek. She reported the incident to the Army's gender equality center on Monday, prompting the military to summon him yesterday for questioning. He was dismissed immediately after the investigation. Three military officials have been penalized for sexual crimes this month alone. The Ministry of National Defense belatedly said that a body exclusively dealing with sexual violence and a committee on gender equality will be newly established. However, these measures cannot be fundamental solutions since sexual crimes in the military ranks continue to plague armed forces.

