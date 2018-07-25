Organization Tips News Today 입력 2018.07.25 (15:06) 수정 2018.07.25 (15:17)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Even some of the tidiest people can end up with a messy dressing table, overflowing with cosmetics and jewelry. Today we have a few tips on how to organize your dressing table in our Close Up corner.



[Pkg]



The dressing table is where women pretty up and make themselves feel beautiful. Quickly disorganized, this part of the home isn't easy to keep tidy.



[Soundbite] Choi Sin-hee(Incheon Resident): "I always desire to have a clean dressing table but it's a difficult task with so many items lying on the desk."



We met an organization and storage expert to help us out. There are said to be methods of organizing dressing tables for most efficient use. The very first step is throwing things away.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hyeon-jeong(Organization, Storage Expert): "Most cosmetics are good for 3 years when they are not open. Once opened, they are good for only 6-12 months."



This tip is all the more true for cosmetics as they directly affect the skin. Those past their shelf life must go in the bin. Also for new products, mark down the date you started using them. The second step is dividing things. Set apart cosmetic goods you use daily from those you don't. Only keep the daily essentials on the dressing table such as toner and lotion. All the rest go inside the drawer. Now what goes inside the drawer is also important. Compartmentalization is key. First get some baskets or any recycled material such as milk cartons or soda bottles to divide space inside the drawer. Now put in the cosmetics accordingly whether by type or color using the divided spaces. Let's check how we did so far at this point. All we did was divvy things up and already it looks markedly different. Now we will tidy up the smaller accessories. Necklaces easily tangle. Keep each one separately in a plastic bag. For earrings, put them in medicine pill cases. This will do the magic. No need to worry about losing a single earring any more. For bracelets and wrist watches, use beer bottles or flower vases as a holder. This is also a wonderful tip. Also, there are ways to give new life to old cosmetics that would be a waste to throw away. What to do with broken compact foundation. First gather the powder and place it a zipper bag. Then crush the pieces into fine particles and put them back into the compact case. Use a spoon to flatten out the powder, and then with a kitchen towel dunked in ethanol, press down the surface. Press down hard. The alcohol content works to prevent the cosmetic from going bad. Dry it for ten minutes and you have yourself a brand new compact. Eye shadows broken into pieces can also be repaired. While at this job, you can even create a one of a kind color by mixing up different shades. Broken lipsticks can also be salvaged and transformed anew. Use a lighter to melt down the broken area. The lipstick will then melt down like wax drippings. The timing is key. Be quick to attach the broken part onto the melted spot right away. Apply heat to the connecting area one more time so it fuses properly. It looks brand new! Dressing tables are a cleanup challenge. But keeping them organized is totally possible with the tips shared today.

Organization Tips

입력 2018.07.25 (15:06) 수정 2018.07.25 (15:17) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Even some of the tidiest people can end up with a messy dressing table, overflowing with cosmetics and jewelry. Today we have a few tips on how to organize your dressing table in our Close Up corner.



[Pkg]



The dressing table is where women pretty up and make themselves feel beautiful. Quickly disorganized, this part of the home isn't easy to keep tidy.



[Soundbite] Choi Sin-hee(Incheon Resident): "I always desire to have a clean dressing table but it's a difficult task with so many items lying on the desk."



We met an organization and storage expert to help us out. There are said to be methods of organizing dressing tables for most efficient use. The very first step is throwing things away.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hyeon-jeong(Organization, Storage Expert): "Most cosmetics are good for 3 years when they are not open. Once opened, they are good for only 6-12 months."



This tip is all the more true for cosmetics as they directly affect the skin. Those past their shelf life must go in the bin. Also for new products, mark down the date you started using them. The second step is dividing things. Set apart cosmetic goods you use daily from those you don't. Only keep the daily essentials on the dressing table such as toner and lotion. All the rest go inside the drawer. Now what goes inside the drawer is also important. Compartmentalization is key. First get some baskets or any recycled material such as milk cartons or soda bottles to divide space inside the drawer. Now put in the cosmetics accordingly whether by type or color using the divided spaces. Let's check how we did so far at this point. All we did was divvy things up and already it looks markedly different. Now we will tidy up the smaller accessories. Necklaces easily tangle. Keep each one separately in a plastic bag. For earrings, put them in medicine pill cases. This will do the magic. No need to worry about losing a single earring any more. For bracelets and wrist watches, use beer bottles or flower vases as a holder. This is also a wonderful tip. Also, there are ways to give new life to old cosmetics that would be a waste to throw away. What to do with broken compact foundation. First gather the powder and place it a zipper bag. Then crush the pieces into fine particles and put them back into the compact case. Use a spoon to flatten out the powder, and then with a kitchen towel dunked in ethanol, press down the surface. Press down hard. The alcohol content works to prevent the cosmetic from going bad. Dry it for ten minutes and you have yourself a brand new compact. Eye shadows broken into pieces can also be repaired. While at this job, you can even create a one of a kind color by mixing up different shades. Broken lipsticks can also be salvaged and transformed anew. Use a lighter to melt down the broken area. The lipstick will then melt down like wax drippings. The timing is key. Be quick to attach the broken part onto the melted spot right away. Apply heat to the connecting area one more time so it fuses properly. It looks brand new! Dressing tables are a cleanup challenge. But keeping them organized is totally possible with the tips shared today.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보