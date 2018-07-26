Martial Law Probe News Today 입력 2018.07.26 (15:12) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



A special investigation into plans to impose martial law during last year’s candlelight protests has moved to a new phase -- authorities raided the Defense Security Command’s headquarters and the residences of the officials who were involved. Meanwhile, a travel ban has been issued for former Defense Minister Han Min-koo, who was among those who drafted the plans.



[Pkg]



The team investigating martial law plan allegations involving the Defense Security Command on Wednesday summoned one of the DSC generals for interrogation. He is brigadier general Ki Woo-jin, who allegedly masterminded the drafting of martial law documents. The investigators questioned him about the details of document drafting. Authorities have also issued a travel ban for former Minister of Defense Han Min-koo. He is facing the charges of conspiracy. The investigators also raided the residences of 15 Defense Security Command officials including its chief of staff, So Kang-won. Since its launch on July 16, the team has summoned and interrogated some ten officials who are believed to be involved in the martial law scandal.

Martial Law Probe

입력 2018.07.26 (15:12) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:19) News Today

