Martial Law Probe
입력 2018.07.26 (15:12) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:19) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A special investigation into plans to impose martial law during last year’s candlelight protests has moved to a new phase -- authorities raided the Defense Security Command’s headquarters and the residences of the officials who were involved. Meanwhile, a travel ban has been issued for former Defense Minister Han Min-koo, who was among those who drafted the plans.

[Pkg]

The team investigating martial law plan allegations involving the Defense Security Command on Wednesday summoned one of the DSC generals for interrogation. He is brigadier general Ki Woo-jin, who allegedly masterminded the drafting of martial law documents. The investigators questioned him about the details of document drafting. Authorities have also issued a travel ban for former Minister of Defense Han Min-koo. He is facing the charges of conspiracy. The investigators also raided the residences of 15 Defense Security Command officials including its chief of staff, So Kang-won. Since its launch on July 16, the team has summoned and interrogated some ten officials who are believed to be involved in the martial law scandal.
