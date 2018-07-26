Judicial Scandal News Today 입력 2018.07.26 (15:14) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



Judicial scandals involving former Supreme Court chief Yang Sung-tae are escalating by the day. KBS earlier reported that he allegedly attempted to interfere in trials. Now there's a new accusation. The National Court Administration is believed to have illegally gathered intelligence on an investigation into an incumbent judge, in an effort to prevent the probe from being expanded to target the court itself.



[Pkg]



A major legal scandal broke out in 2016 involving an incumbent judge and a gambling businessman, known as "Jung Woon-ho gate." Jung, a businessman at the center of the scandal, had received a prison sentence on charges of compulsive gambling to the tune of over ten billion won. Jung gave a lawyer 5 billion won in legal fees, asking for lobbying efforts to have him freed. He was also found to have bribed a senior judge at the Incheon District Court, Kim Soo-cheon. The prosecution requested a number of warrants including arrest warrants for figures implicated in the case including the judge. The warrants contain confidential information on the investigation such as testimonies and evidence. This classified content can only be viewed by the judge in charge of the warrant deliberation. However, at the time, a senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court is found to have obtained information about the warrants and gave a report to the National Court Administration. This came to light after prosecutors restored the hard disk that belonged to Im Jong-heon, the former vice director of the court administration. A document found in the hard disk states that the investigation must be stopped so that it doesn't spread to judges other than Kim Soo-cheon. The document then went on to mention several names, who are suspected to have received lobbying for a reduced probe. Prosecutors believe the court administration was behind this maneuvering, out of fear that the judicial scandal would negatively affect plans to open a new appellate court.

