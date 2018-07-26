Affair Accusations News Today 입력 2018.07.26 (15:16) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversies surrounding the newly elected governor of Gyeonggi-do Province continue to brew. The investigation into the governor's alleged affair with an actress is gaining pace. The police have recently subpoenaed a reporter who is believed to have helped the actress when the scandal broke out.



[Pkg]



Police on Wednesday summoned journalist Joo Jin-woo, who allegedly helped actress Kim Bu-seon after a scandal over her relationship with Gyeonggi-do Province governor Lee Jae-myung broke out.



[Soundbite] Joo Jin-woo(Journalist): "It's true that I am here to help Kim Bu-seon. She has thanked me on multiple occasions for helping her."



The journalist spared comment on the relationship between Lee and Kim, but agreed to answer a question about who of the two was lying. On Tuesday TV personality Kim Eo-jun, who had interviewed Kim Bu-seon, was also summoned for questioning. The governor and the actress have provided quite contrasting testimonies so far.



[Soundbite] Kim Bu-seon(Actress(KBS News, Jun. 10)): "If I am lying, I will be punished and can be arrested immediately. I am the living proof."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Governor, Gyeonggi-do Prov. (Jun. 13)): "I can say firmly that I will not be swayed by groundless accusations."



When the scandal broke out, the Bareun Party filed a complaint against then-candidate Lee Jae-myung with the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office, while Lee, for his part, filed a complaint against Kim Bu-seon and Bareun Party candidate Kim Young-hwan with the Seoul Dongbu District Prosecutors' Office. They accused each other of spreading false information. Sources say police have found out about the relationship between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Bu-seon by interrogating the two key witnesses, Joo Jin-woo and Kim Eo-jun.

