BMW Defects

[Anchor Lead]



We have been running a series of reports about BMW vehicles that mysteriously caught fire while driving on the road. BMW has admitted that a defect was found in the models in question. The German carmaker has also revealed a plan to pay affected car owners the market value of used BMW cars in compensation. But the compensation plan itself isn’t free of controversy.



[Pkg]



Roughly 20 BMW vehicles were confirmed to have caught fire while running on the road over the past eight months More than half of the affected cars were BMW 520ds. The carmaker had previously said that the exact cause of fires remained unconfirmed and analysis was under way. BMW Korea, however, recently announced that the analysis was completed and a defect was found with the cars' exhaust gas recirculation systems. Diesel engines emit exhaust gas containing pollutants. BMW explained that the cars were set ablaze, as they had mechanical problems with a part of the exhaust gas recirculations modules, which help reduce pollutants. BMW said that it had reported the findings to the Ministry of Transport and will recall other models equipped with the modules in question as well as the 520d. It also revealed plans regarding how to compensate affected car owners for the first time. The automaker will pay the victims damages equivalent to the remaining value of their cars in the used car market at the time of fire, no matter why the fires broke out and whether or not the cars completely burned down. However, car owners who already received insurance benefits will likely be excluded from the compensation. The carmaker and victims are expected to be at odds over how much value the cars held before the fires. There is also another bone of contention, as car owners who had received repairs or makeovers at private mechanic shops other than official BMW after-sale service centers are not eligible for recalls or compensation.

입력 2018.07.26 (15:18) News Today

