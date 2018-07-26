Sun Damage News Today 입력 2018.07.26 (15:20) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



The ongoing heat wave is affecting this year’s fruit harvest -- apples in particular. They’re mostly produced in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The strong sunlight is scorching the surface of the fruit. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Apple trees in this orchard in Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province are laden with fruit. But a closer look reveals that some apples have turned yellowish or brown. Their surface has been burned by strong sunlight.



[Soundbite] Moon Jun-sik(Apple Farm Owner): "The damage is serious. There's still much time left before the apples are shipped out. At this rate, 15-20 percent of the harvest will likely be affected."



Discolored, burned fruit is prone to anthrax, which can affect healthy fruits as well. If the scorching heat continues through mid-August, more fruits will sustain damage. Last year, authorities introduced an insurance policy to compensate fruit farmers. But in many cases, apples and pears are cultivated under special contract terms, which make farmers ineligible for damage compensation. To prevent sun damage, farmers can spray agents such as calcium carbonate on the fruit or wrap the apples in plastic bags to block the sunrays. Authorities advise farmers to continuously sprinkle water on fruit trees using sprinklers and leave some weeds to grow under the trees to block heat radiation.

