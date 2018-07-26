Cutting Commissions News Today 입력 2018.07.26 (15:21) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



The government is working to introduce a system to cut commission fees charged by credit-card firms on small merchants, tentatively called "Zero Pay." The government is also seeking to consolidate pay systems operated by local governments, and bring in players such as Kakao Pay. The envisioned Zero Pay will also offer a 40 percent income tax deduction. Can this plan succeed? Take a look.



[Pkg]



The simplified transaction system Zero Pay aims to charge no commission on credit card processing fees for small merchants and mom and pop stores. People can use a smartphone app or conduct bank transfers. Zero Pay will also be conveniently linked with existing transaction apps such Naver Pay or Kakao Pay. None of these firms or the banks transferring payments will charge any commission. The key to making Zero Pay successful is how many stores and consumers will be willing to take part.



[Soundbite] Park Yeong-san(Noodle Restaurant Owner, Seoul): "It would be great if there were no credit card processing fees. I can save 10 million won of that cost. But I'm worried how many customers will use Zero Pay."



In an effort to expand user numbers, Seoul City will offer discounts on public parking and entrance fees into culture and sports facilities. The government will also offer 40 percent income tax deduction to people using Zero Pay which is a higher rate than what's provided to debit card users. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups will also invest 8 billion won in developing a related computer system while Seoul city will invest 10 billion won in marketing efforts to promote Zero Pay. But it's still unclear whether the new payment system can exceed the current level of credit card use. Zero Pay will first be introduced in five regions including the capital city and Gyeongsangnam-do Province with the goal of nationwide expansion by 2020.

