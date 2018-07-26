Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.07.26 (15:23) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid the growing popularity of Korean pop culture abroad, speaking foreign languages gives Korean entertainers a great advantage. Some Korean stars attract attention for speaking foreign languages fluently, even though they have never studied abroad. This and more in our entertainment corner.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] My English teacher is the American TV sitcom series "Friends."



An interesting survey was conducted online recently to rank stars who speak foreign languages most fluently, even though they have never studied abroad. In the poll, Hwang Min-hyun, a member of the popular boy group Wanna One, topped the list for his fluency in Japanese. He is known to have studied the language on his own. RM, leader and rapper of the K-pop phenomenon BTS, came in second. He boasted his good command of English at the Billboard Music Awards 2018. RM's fluency impressed American fans and an NBC talk show host asked him about how he achieved that. RM answered that he studied English by watching American TV shows. Actor Kang Dong-won ranked third. He has studied English for ten years with an aim to advance to Hollywood. The actor was rewarded for these efforts: He was cast in a Hollywood movie early this year and showed off his language skills by speaking all his lines in English. Fans spare no compliment or applause for these stars who have exerted great efforts to master foreign languages and achieve their dreams. Big-name comedians, including Park Joon-hyung, Jeong Jong-cheol and Yoo Se-yoon, have joined forces to breathe a new life into the domestic comedy scene. Comedians announced their plan to host a large-scale comedy festival in the Hongdae neighborhood for four days starting from August fourth. The festival "Comedy Week in Hongdae" is to stage 21 comedy performances at roughly ten theaters located in the vicinity of Hongik University. The performances will feature leading comedians and big-hit shows, such as "Galgali Family" and "Mmabbaki." Veteran comedians, such as Park Soo-hong and Nam Hee-seok who are now more active as TV show hosts, will take the stage to perform comedy after a long hiatus. In particular, Nam Hee-seok will perform stand-up comedy for the first time since his debut. The hosting comedians are hoping that the festival will serve to ignite a comedy boom in Korea, revealing plans to present a wide range of performances and shows during the event.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.07.26 (15:23) 수정 2018.07.26 (15:31) News Today

