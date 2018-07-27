Remembering Roh News Today 입력 2018.07.27 (14:59) 수정 2018.07.27 (15:02)

[Anchor Lead]



A funeral ceremony for late Representative Roh Hoe-chan was held at the National Assembly on Friday. At a memorial ceremony on Thursday evening, the late lawmaker's colleagues who shared his dream of creating a more liberal society paid their last respects to their late colleague.



[Pkg]



Colleagues of late Justice Party Rep. Roh Hoe-chan have gathered to say goodbye. Rep. Sim Sang-jung, who had known Roh for 30 years, was devastated by his passing. They participated together in a labor movement and served as three-term lawmakers from a liberal party. Writer Yoo Si-min, who appeared with Roh on a TV debate and shared his political views, said he hopes that in his next life his precious colleague will be born in a more just and peaceful place.



[Soundbite] Yoo Si-min(Fmr. leader of Unified Progressive Party) : "I liked him not because he was perfect, but because he was a good person."



Some three-thousand people including politicians, acquaintances, neighbors and workers attended the memorial service to say goodbye to Roh Hoe-chan. The National Assembly, which began its Thursday plenary session with a minute of silence dedicated to the late lawmaker, held a funeral service on Friday morning. Roh will be buried at Moran Park in Gyeonggi-do Province, where pro-democracy fighters rest in peace.

