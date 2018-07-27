Druking Arrests News Today 입력 2018.07.27 (15:01) 수정 2018.07.27 (15:04)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Special prosecutors investigating an online opinion rigging scandal have made their first arrests, now a month into their probe. The probe team will next try to determine to what extent Gyeongsangnamdo Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo was involved in the rigging of online comments and other activities.



[Pkg]



The special probe team led by independent counsel Huh Ik-bum arrested two accomplices involved in the opinion rigging scandal. The two identified by their surnames Kim and Kang are key members of a blog operated by a man known as druking. A judge at the Seoul Central District Court issued their arrest warrants saying their crimes have been vindicated and they may also try to destroy evidence. The two are accused of developing and using a computer software that automatically ramps up the number of clicks on online comments. Kim in particular had possessed a USB containing a document showing members of the blog operated by druking had donated 27 million won to Gyeongsangnamdo Province governor Kim Kyoung-soo. With the two under arrest, the probe team will speed up their investigation. The team has decided it will have no right of arraignment regarding the late opposition lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan, who committed suicide while under investigation. Investigators will also seek to determine to what extent governor Kim was involved in opinion rigging activities. The probe team also plans to call in for questioning, the governor and presidential secretary for political affairs Song In-bae, based on physical evidence they have obtained so far. Prosecutors will also look into the nature of the 5 million won the governor's former aide had received, and whether Kim himself knew about the money.

Druking Arrests

입력 2018.07.27 (15:01) 수정 2018.07.27 (15:04) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Special prosecutors investigating an online opinion rigging scandal have made their first arrests, now a month into their probe. The probe team will next try to determine to what extent Gyeongsangnamdo Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo was involved in the rigging of online comments and other activities.



[Pkg]



The special probe team led by independent counsel Huh Ik-bum arrested two accomplices involved in the opinion rigging scandal. The two identified by their surnames Kim and Kang are key members of a blog operated by a man known as druking. A judge at the Seoul Central District Court issued their arrest warrants saying their crimes have been vindicated and they may also try to destroy evidence. The two are accused of developing and using a computer software that automatically ramps up the number of clicks on online comments. Kim in particular had possessed a USB containing a document showing members of the blog operated by druking had donated 27 million won to Gyeongsangnamdo Province governor Kim Kyoung-soo. With the two under arrest, the probe team will speed up their investigation. The team has decided it will have no right of arraignment regarding the late opposition lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan, who committed suicide while under investigation. Investigators will also seek to determine to what extent governor Kim was involved in opinion rigging activities. The probe team also plans to call in for questioning, the governor and presidential secretary for political affairs Song In-bae, based on physical evidence they have obtained so far. Prosecutors will also look into the nature of the 5 million won the governor's former aide had received, and whether Kim himself knew about the money.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보