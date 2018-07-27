Scam on Seniors News Today 입력 2018.07.27 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.27 (15:08)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The police arrested a group of scam artists who had conned more than 700 elderly people into buying medical equipment claiming to be cure-all devices. Here’s the story.



[Pkg]



A room supposedly to experience the benefits of select medical equipment. It's equipped with therapeutic lasers and heated mats. Senior citizens who came here to try out the devices had to listen to preposterous claims about the products instead of using them.



[Soundbite] (Event Organizer(Voice Modified)) : "This prevents stroke and cancer. You have nothing to worry about if you have this mat."



Heated mats or therapeutic lasers, which help relieve muscle pains, have been turned into miraculous tools that can cure all sorts of illnesses. Alkaline ionized water that relieves digestive disorders is advertised as a cure for cancer.



[Soundbite] (Event participant) : "It prevents cancer. (How did you learn about it?) We're learning it now."



Elderly people who were lonely and concerned about their health were left defenseless against the scam. Some 2.2 billion won's worth of such products were sold to around 750 seniors over the past eight years. The Gyeonggi-do Special Judicial Police arrested a 57-year-old man surnamed Kim, and his two associates for violating the Medical Devices Act.

Scam on Seniors

입력 2018.07.27 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.27 (15:08) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The police arrested a group of scam artists who had conned more than 700 elderly people into buying medical equipment claiming to be cure-all devices. Here’s the story.



[Pkg]



A room supposedly to experience the benefits of select medical equipment. It's equipped with therapeutic lasers and heated mats. Senior citizens who came here to try out the devices had to listen to preposterous claims about the products instead of using them.



[Soundbite] (Event Organizer(Voice Modified)) : "This prevents stroke and cancer. You have nothing to worry about if you have this mat."



Heated mats or therapeutic lasers, which help relieve muscle pains, have been turned into miraculous tools that can cure all sorts of illnesses. Alkaline ionized water that relieves digestive disorders is advertised as a cure for cancer.



[Soundbite] (Event participant) : "It prevents cancer. (How did you learn about it?) We're learning it now."



Elderly people who were lonely and concerned about their health were left defenseless against the scam. Some 2.2 billion won's worth of such products were sold to around 750 seniors over the past eight years. The Gyeonggi-do Special Judicial Police arrested a 57-year-old man surnamed Kim, and his two associates for violating the Medical Devices Act.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보