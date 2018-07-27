Local Media Trend News Today 입력 2018.07.27 (15:05) 수정 2018.07.27 (15:11)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Although there are many competing news outlets these days, there are relatively fewer means to share neighborhood news among residents. So, residents started producing their own news shows, made up of very local stories. This form of local media has emerged as a new cultural phenomenon in Korea.



[Pkg]



Although there are numerous news outlets these days, there are very few means to share neighborhood news among residents. So, members of local communities started producing their own news shows, made up of minor yet useful stories. This form of local media has emerged as a new cultural phenomenon in Korea. Parents of children with disabilities had to get down on their knees and plead with local residents to let a school for children with special needs be built in the neighborhood. Today, the parents host and appear on a community media show produced for their neighbors.



[Soundbite] Lee Won-gyeong(Parent) : "I had my expectations high when I went to the hearing, but realized that locals really hated it. I was ashamed and saddened as a member of the same community."



The school for children with special needs had finally opened after many twists and turns. But the parents decided to appear on the news show to overcome the local community's bias. So-called "community media" refers to broadcasts produced by local residents and aired through podcasts.



[Soundbite] Han Yu-jeong(Sec.-Gen., Gangseo Chapter, Korean Parents' Network for People with Disabilities) : "Many reporters came at the time, but that was it. I used community media because the school had to be built and our children needed to live among other people."



Office worker Bae Young-wook, who has lived in Haebangchon for 12 years, publishes a magazine about small changes in her neighborhood. Community media has grown exponentially in Korea since 2012. Even people from abroad come to learn about it.



[Soundbite] Prof. Chae Young-gil(Hankuk University of Foreign Studies) : "Community activities improve relationships. Studies show that such activities boost happiness and health within the community."



In the era of social media proliferation, community media has emerged as a new means of connecting people through heart-moving stories.

Local Media Trend

입력 2018.07.27 (15:05) 수정 2018.07.27 (15:11) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Although there are many competing news outlets these days, there are relatively fewer means to share neighborhood news among residents. So, residents started producing their own news shows, made up of very local stories. This form of local media has emerged as a new cultural phenomenon in Korea.



[Pkg]



Although there are numerous news outlets these days, there are very few means to share neighborhood news among residents. So, members of local communities started producing their own news shows, made up of minor yet useful stories. This form of local media has emerged as a new cultural phenomenon in Korea. Parents of children with disabilities had to get down on their knees and plead with local residents to let a school for children with special needs be built in the neighborhood. Today, the parents host and appear on a community media show produced for their neighbors.



[Soundbite] Lee Won-gyeong(Parent) : "I had my expectations high when I went to the hearing, but realized that locals really hated it. I was ashamed and saddened as a member of the same community."



The school for children with special needs had finally opened after many twists and turns. But the parents decided to appear on the news show to overcome the local community's bias. So-called "community media" refers to broadcasts produced by local residents and aired through podcasts.



[Soundbite] Han Yu-jeong(Sec.-Gen., Gangseo Chapter, Korean Parents' Network for People with Disabilities) : "Many reporters came at the time, but that was it. I used community media because the school had to be built and our children needed to live among other people."



Office worker Bae Young-wook, who has lived in Haebangchon for 12 years, publishes a magazine about small changes in her neighborhood. Community media has grown exponentially in Korea since 2012. Even people from abroad come to learn about it.



[Soundbite] Prof. Chae Young-gil(Hankuk University of Foreign Studies) : "Community activities improve relationships. Studies show that such activities boost happiness and health within the community."



In the era of social media proliferation, community media has emerged as a new means of connecting people through heart-moving stories.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보