Culture News

[Anchor Lead]



Singer Hwang Chi-yeol has been named as an honorary PR ambassador for Korea tourism. This and more coming up in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



Singer Hwang Chi-yeol has been named as an honorary PR ambassador for Korea tourism. The Korea Tourism Organization bestowed the title to the vocalist in a ceremony on Monday. Hwang is a well known Hallyu star across Asia. Especially in China, he is very popular and has been voted as the most influential of all Hallyu stars. The Korea Tourism Organization believes he can contribute greatly to promoting Korean tourism based on his popularity in the Chinese-speaking world. As PR envoy, he will take part in making promotional videos themed on provincial tourism among many other activities. The singer says he will share the beauty of Korea with many more people in an effort to pay back the love he receives from fans at home and abroad. Cultural events will be held at arboretums and recreational forests across the country for the summer vacation season. The Korea Forest Service said a range of performances will be showcased from July 25 to October 18 for visitors to enjoy a richer experience when they visit forests. The event also aims to promote arts and culture among the general public through diverse genres of percussion, Korean traditional music and even magic shows. The very first performance is scheduled Wednesday evening at Cheongok-san Mountain recreational forest in Bonghwa county, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Separately this weekend, in a Culture Ministry project, young artists will perform at 9 forests nationwide including at Yoomyeong and Songni-san mountains. A detailed timetable of the upcoming events can be found on the website of the National Recreation Forest Management Office.

