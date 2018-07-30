Return of Remains News Today 입력 2018.07.30 (14:59) 수정 2018.07.30 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Sixty-five years after the armistice to end the Korean War was signed, the first set of remains of American soldiers who died fighting in the North has been returned. The U.S. State Department says that North Korea did not demand any money in return for the repatriation of the remains, nor have there been any financial transactions between the two countries. The move could contribute to building trust between the U.S. and North Korea.



[Pkg]



On July 27 a U.S. military aircraft brought 55 sets of U.S. soldiers' remains from North Korea to the U.S. air base in Osan, South Korea. The United States will check the remains at the Osan base before holding an official repatriation ceremony in Hawaii on August 1. The U.S. State Department says that Pyongyang did not demand any money for the repatriation. The department spokesperson, Heather Nauert, said in an interview with the media that there had been no financial transactions in the repatriation process. While Pyongyang has made no official comment on the repatriation so far, Washington's official confirmation that the North demanded no financial reward whatsoever has raised expectations that the repatriation may contribute to building mutual trust between Pyongyang and Washington and achieving progress in the denuclearization talks. Until recently, the delay in the repatriation of U.S. soldiers' remains aroused speculations that Pyongyang demanded money. The U.S. reportedly paid Pyongyang around 24 billion won for the repatriation of 629 sets of U.S. servicemen's remains between 1990 and 2005.

