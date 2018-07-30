Defection Investigation News Today 입력 2018.07.30 (15:00) 수정 2018.07.30 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s human rights watchdog has decided to investigate the circumstances of a 2016 group defection of North Korean restaurant workers from China to the South, amid allegations that some of them may have been deceived into coming here. The Human Rights Commission will look into whether all of the North Koreans decided to defect on their own free will and whether a South Korean state agency was illegally involved.



The group defection of North Korean restaurant workers in 2016 made headlines with photos attached just one day after they arrived in South Korea. The fast media coverage was rather unusual. Two years later, the manager of the restaurant surnamed Heo has claimed that South Korea's intelligence agency had planned the whole incident and most of the workers did not know they were headed to the South.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Restaurant Manager (Voice Modified)) : "I told the employees we were moving a few days before we left. They just thought we were moving when they boarded the flight."



Following the manager's startling claim of an orchestrated defection, the National Human Rights Commission has launched a probe into the case. The commission said that it has been investigating the incident at the request of a civic group but has had difficulties in obtaining facts as related agencies were uncooperative. The watchdog said it will shift to an open, direct investigation considering the gravity of the situation. The commission also noted the issue is drawing global attention after the U.N. special rapporteur on North Korean human rights unveiled earlier this month that he found out during interviews with the North Korean defectors that some of them did not even know they were coming to South Korea. An official at the rights commission said that none of the five North Koreans who have already been investigated came to the South of their own free will. The official said the remaining seven will also be questioned to determine to what degree the South Korean state was involved in their defection.

