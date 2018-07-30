Historic Statue Found News Today 입력 2018.07.30 (15:02) 수정 2018.07.30 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



A Buddhist statue dating back to the Baekjae period, taken by the Japanese in the colonial era has been found. The Japanese collector who now owns the statue is reportedly demanding over 10 billion won for the return of the national treasure.



[Pkg]



A dignified yet refreshing smile. This Buddhist statue from the Baekje period dates back to the seventh century. Its elegant silhouette adds to its aesthetic value. The rusty spots on the 27-centimeter-tall statue show how old it is. This gilt-bronze statue of the Bodhisattva is part of Japanese collector Chiro Ichida's collection. It was taken to Japan during Korea's colonization and was unveiled to the public after nearly 100 years. The Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea reportedly confirmed early this month that the statue was authentic. But it was bewildered to hear the price demanded for its return. An official from the Cultural Heritage Administration said that the owner of the collection wanted 15 billion won for the statue. His price estimate is apparently based on the fact that famous Buddhist statues are sold for over 10 billion won apiece at auctions in China and other countries. It will probably take a lot of effort to bring this priceless Korean treasure back to its home country.

