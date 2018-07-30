Duty Free Profits News Today 입력 2018.07.30 (15:06) 수정 2018.07.30 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Unlike the airports in Japan and China, Korean airports do not have duty-free shops in their arrivals sections because the government says it runs counter to taxation rules. However, critics say that plays to the advantage of airline companies, which reap enormous profits every year by selling in-flight duty-free items.



[Pkg]



Most of the passengers arriving from overseas bring duty-free goods with them. In many cases, they buy them at domestic airports prior to departure and have to keep them until their return to Korea. The only way to buy duty-free items outside of the airport is shopping onboard. Airline companies make sure to tell passengers that it's their last chance to purchase duty-free goods. In fact, airlines reap quite impressive profits by selling in-flight duty-free products. Last year, Korean Air raked in nearly 170 billion won in duty-free sales, while Asiana Airlines reaped more than 96 billion won. Every year, airlines make over 300 billion won by selling duty-free items onboard. Some flight attendants even say that their main duty is to sell duty-free goods. Many are calling for opening duty-free shops for arriving passengers at domestic airports to prevent airlines' monopoly and improve passenger convenience. A bill on allowing duty-free shops in the arrivals sections was submitted to parliament several times during the Park Geun-hye administration, but each time it was rejected. The government said that duty-free goods are sold on the precondition of being taken overseas and that bringing them to Korea runs counter to the taxation rules. However, airlines' in-flight duty-free shops are no different from duty-free shops in airports' arrivals sections. The government fears that opening duty-free shops for arriving passengers may compromise customs crackdowns. But 137 airports around the world already operate duty-free shops in their arrivals sections.

