Backstage Tours News Today 입력 2018.07.30 (15:08) 수정 2018.07.30 (15:27)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Many concert-goers wonder what’s going on backstage. Curious fans can get behind the scenes on new backstage tours, which are quickly becoming one of the hottest tickets in town.



[Pkg]



Will the vigorous tap dancing damage the piano? A stage set is hidden behind the curtains so the scenes can quickly change during a short blackout. Name tags are attached to each wardrobe so actors can quickly change into their costumes. There is a secret to anchoring fragile props in place.



[Soundbite] Ok Jeong-jin(Tourist from Geoje) : "I was worried that the props might fall, but when I toured the backstage, I saw they were affixed with magnets. So, I wasn't worried anymore."



This backstage tour, which has been going on for three years, has grown so popular among visitors that more and more such tours are given every year. As they step up to the stage and face the seats, they feel as if they've become musicians themselves. They even get to touch the pricey musical instruments actually used in concerts.



[Soundbite] Kang Il-wook(Stage Director) : "This piano costs 200 million won. These four amount to between 8 Mn and 1 Bn."



Tourists enter the makeup room where musicians wait for their cues.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeon-suk(Seoul Resident) : "I pretended to be a musician. When I took pictures in the makeup room, I felt as if I was the star on stage."



Spectacular performances on the stage have overshadowed the workings of backstage. But now that people have seen what is there behind the scenes and learned its secrets, they sure do enjoy the shows even more.

Backstage Tours

입력 2018.07.30 (15:08) 수정 2018.07.30 (15:27) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Many concert-goers wonder what’s going on backstage. Curious fans can get behind the scenes on new backstage tours, which are quickly becoming one of the hottest tickets in town.



[Pkg]



Will the vigorous tap dancing damage the piano? A stage set is hidden behind the curtains so the scenes can quickly change during a short blackout. Name tags are attached to each wardrobe so actors can quickly change into their costumes. There is a secret to anchoring fragile props in place.



[Soundbite] Ok Jeong-jin(Tourist from Geoje) : "I was worried that the props might fall, but when I toured the backstage, I saw they were affixed with magnets. So, I wasn't worried anymore."



This backstage tour, which has been going on for three years, has grown so popular among visitors that more and more such tours are given every year. As they step up to the stage and face the seats, they feel as if they've become musicians themselves. They even get to touch the pricey musical instruments actually used in concerts.



[Soundbite] Kang Il-wook(Stage Director) : "This piano costs 200 million won. These four amount to between 8 Mn and 1 Bn."



Tourists enter the makeup room where musicians wait for their cues.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeon-suk(Seoul Resident) : "I pretended to be a musician. When I took pictures in the makeup room, I felt as if I was the star on stage."



Spectacular performances on the stage have overshadowed the workings of backstage. But now that people have seen what is there behind the scenes and learned its secrets, they sure do enjoy the shows even more.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보