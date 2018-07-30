Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.07.30 (15:10) 수정 2018.07.30 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Summer is the season of blockbusters in South Korea, and new domestic films have hit the cinemas one after another. To name a few, blockbusters starring top actors Kang Dong-won and Hwang Jung-min will compete head-on to dominate the box office. This and more in today’s entertainment news.



[Pkg]



We are no humans in the mask of wolves but wolves in the disguise of humans. Among the three new major blockbusters, the movie "In Rang: The Wolf Brigade" was the first to hit the cinemas. It was released on Wednesday. Set in the year of 2029, In Rang, against the background of confusion and conflicts between government agencies, unfolds around the role of a wolf brigade that was trained to quell terrorist attacks. It created a buzz even before its production, as it stars two top actors Kang Dong-won and Jung Woo-sung. Next week, a sequel to the 2017 movie "Along with the Gods" will be released. The sequel has been the source of a lot of anticipation, since "Along with the Gods 1" was so highly acclaimed and drew 14 million moviegoers. Actor Ma Dong-seok was a new addition to the returning cast of the first edition. The new movie "Spy Gone North" will be released early August. It was invited to this year's Cannes International Film Festival in May. The movie is based on the true story of a South Korean spy dispatched to North Korea in the mid-1990s. Expectations are running high about these upcoming blockbusters and which one will be the winner in the peak season of cinema. Santa Claus' Main Post Office is a popular tourist attraction in Finland. A Santa Claus post office will open in Korea. Hwacheon County in Gangwon Province will be the exclusive home to Santa's post office with rights authorized by Finland's postal service agency. The county office expressed expectations that Santa's post office will help promote the region and draw tourists, noting that the new attraction was explosively popular during a trial run. The Korean Santa's post office will hold an opening ceremony and go into service on Saturday. Its main job is to receive letters written by tourists and send them to the main office in Finland The Korean branch will run a program for visitors to write letters to Santa Claus throughout the year. Children receive replies from Santa Claus around Christmas time.

