FTC Hiring Scandal News Today 입력 2018.07.31 (14:55) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



The authorities have arrested two former high-ranking officials of the Fair Trade Commission. Prosecutors believe that the two coerced large conglomerates to hire officials when they retired from the commission.



[Pkg]



Former Fair Trade Commission Chairman Jeong Jae-chan and former vice chairman Kim Hak-hyun were arrested on the evening of July 30. They are facing the charges of obstruction of business by coercing corporations to hire the retired officials of the Fair Trade Commission. The two allegedly drafted a list of high-ranking officials and helped each one of them to land jobs at large conglomerates after retirement. Prosecutors believe that corporations had no other choice but to hire the officials, because the commission has the upper hand over them. Corporation executives reportedly testified that they were concerned about facing disadvantages in case they refused to cooperate. The employed officials received high remuneration even though they often missed work. The prosecutors suspect that the Fair Trade Commission condoned corporations' wrongdoing in return for hiring its retired officials. Former vice chairman Kim Hak-hyun is also facing an allegation that his credentials were not screened properly when he was appointed to serve as the chief of the Fair Competition Federation in 2013. Moreover, he allegedly requested a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor to hire his children. Kim has admitted the charges and gave up a suspect examination prior to his arrest. The prosecutors plan to subpoena former Fair Trade Commission chiefs Kim Dong-soo and Noh Dae-rae as well.

입력 2018.07.31 (14:55) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13) News Today

