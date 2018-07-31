Contaminated Beds News Today 입력 2018.07.31 (14:59) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities have discovered mattresses produced by Daejin Bed contaminated with radon. Other bedding product makers are getting caught up in the scandal as well. A hazardous substance has been found in the pillows and bed spreads of Casa Mia.



[Pkg]



Radon, a Group 1 carcinogen, has been found in the bedding product Casaon Memotex produced by Casa Mia. The first report of the product containing excessive amounts of radon was received from a consumer last month. The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has analyzed 13 product samples and found that two bed spreads and one pillow contained radioactive materials that exceeded the permissible levels. The pillow foam, in particular, has been found to contain double the permissible amount of radiation. Casa Mia presumes that the source of radon is loess powder, which was added to the product to emit negative ions. More than 12,000 products in question were sold on home shopping channels over a period of six months starting in April 2011. Casa Mia claims that its other products were found to contain zero radioactive substances, but it is hard to obtain their samples, as most of them are no longer manufactured. The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has ordered an immediate recall of the products in question. Casa Mia has pledged to collect the products within a month. With the discovery of radon in more bedding products, consumer anxiety keeps escalating.

입력 2018.07.31 (14:59) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13) News Today

