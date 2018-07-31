BMW Recall News Today 입력 2018.07.31 (15:01) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



BMW Korea has announced its recall plan for more than 100,000 vehicles, but the vehicles keep bursting into flames on the road. Two more fire-related incidents have taken place over as many days. Consumers have grown so nervous that they some have filed for a suit against the automaker for damages.



[Pkg]



The vehicle that caught fire while driving down the motorway outside of Seoul yesterday was a 2013 BMW GT, one of the recalled models. Just the day before, a BMW 520d burst into flames while driving down Jungang Expressway. BMW Korea announced on July 26th that 106,000 vehicles will be recalled, but fire-related incidents have kept occurring even before the recall began. Consumers grow nervous as they believe that their cars can catch fire as well. Some BMW drivers visit repair centers even though their vehicles are not subject to recall. BMW Korea's recall plan involves replacing the exhaust gas re-circulation cited as the cause of fire and cleaning the exhaust pipe. But consumers are not easily convinced that this measure will solve the problem. So, four BMW 520d owners filed a suit against BMW Korea and Deutsche Motors to pay each one of them five million won in damage compensation. Depending on how this matter develops, more consumers may take part in the suit.

BMW Recall

입력 2018.07.31 (15:01) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



BMW Korea has announced its recall plan for more than 100,000 vehicles, but the vehicles keep bursting into flames on the road. Two more fire-related incidents have taken place over as many days. Consumers have grown so nervous that they some have filed for a suit against the automaker for damages.



[Pkg]



The vehicle that caught fire while driving down the motorway outside of Seoul yesterday was a 2013 BMW GT, one of the recalled models. Just the day before, a BMW 520d burst into flames while driving down Jungang Expressway. BMW Korea announced on July 26th that 106,000 vehicles will be recalled, but fire-related incidents have kept occurring even before the recall began. Consumers grow nervous as they believe that their cars can catch fire as well. Some BMW drivers visit repair centers even though their vehicles are not subject to recall. BMW Korea's recall plan involves replacing the exhaust gas re-circulation cited as the cause of fire and cleaning the exhaust pipe. But consumers are not easily convinced that this measure will solve the problem. So, four BMW 520d owners filed a suit against BMW Korea and Deutsche Motors to pay each one of them five million won in damage compensation. Depending on how this matter develops, more consumers may take part in the suit.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보