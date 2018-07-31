Medical Innovation News Today 입력 2018.07.31 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



Injection needles used for vaccination or skincare procedures hurt when the doctor makes that prick. But now a skin patch that has the same effect is ready to be commercialized.



[Pkg]



This is the nano micro DNA "Needlepatch," which is expected to replace needles in beauty procedures and medical treatments. One patch is composed of hundreds of needles only 10 microns thick, about one-seventh the thickness of a hair. It can simply be applied on the skin with no injections needed. There is almost no pain. The size and shape of the patch can be adjusted to fit the body parts. This patch used the DNA extracted from the spermary of male salmon. Side effects are minimal, since the DNA absorbs into the skin easily. Once applied on the skin, it melts quickly and the substance is absorbed into the derma within 10 minutes. This technology has been transferred to a lab company and its commercialization is in full swing in both beauty care and medical services.



[Soundbite] Yun Seok-min(CEO, Lab Company) : "Since DNA materials with excellent cell renewal capability are used, the patch can be commercialized as skincare products. For medical purposes, we can develop vaccine patches to replace vaccine injections."



This lab, equipped with the facility to mass produce 200,000 patches per month, plans to enter the global market by developing a variety of needle patches.

입력 2018.07.31 (15:04) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13) News Today

