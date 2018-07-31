Culture News News Today 입력 2018.07.31 (15:05) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korean films "Burning," "Her Story" and the upcoming movie "The Spy Gone North" have something in common: They were sold to foreign buyers at the film market of this year's Cannes International Film Festival. Many other films were also sold overseas, setting an export record for the Korean movie industry. This and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



The most important rule is to discern people. The Korean Film Council has said that contracts have been signed to export roughly 290 Korean movies through the film market of this year's Cannes International Film Festival held in May. They include recent releases like "Burning and "Her Story," and even unreleased movies, such as "The Spy Gone North." The total exports amount to approximately 10.3 million U.S. dollars, the highest-ever amount. It is also up nearly 50 percent from seven million dollars last year. The film council said that the successful exports are attributable to Korean movies' popularity in other Asian countries. It also explained that foreign buyers showed growing interest, as Korean productions have been introduced via international video-on-demand platforms, such as Netflix. The outside walls of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai are covered with images of Korean boy idol group EXO. The world's tallest building with a height of over 800 meters is known for presenting spectacular LED shows on its outer walls. On July 14th, a three-minute LED show featuring the Korean boy group was presented at the building. This is the first time a pop-culture figure has appeared in the show, which mostly features members of royal families of Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Arab Emirates. Earlier this year, a fountain show in Dubai created a buzz by featuring EXO's music. Local media reported that the Korean boy band has again proved its massive popularity and influence via the LED presentation, following the fountain show.

Culture News

입력 2018.07.31 (15:05) 수정 2018.07.31 (15:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korean films "Burning," "Her Story" and the upcoming movie "The Spy Gone North" have something in common: They were sold to foreign buyers at the film market of this year's Cannes International Film Festival. Many other films were also sold overseas, setting an export record for the Korean movie industry. This and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



The most important rule is to discern people. The Korean Film Council has said that contracts have been signed to export roughly 290 Korean movies through the film market of this year's Cannes International Film Festival held in May. They include recent releases like "Burning and "Her Story," and even unreleased movies, such as "The Spy Gone North." The total exports amount to approximately 10.3 million U.S. dollars, the highest-ever amount. It is also up nearly 50 percent from seven million dollars last year. The film council said that the successful exports are attributable to Korean movies' popularity in other Asian countries. It also explained that foreign buyers showed growing interest, as Korean productions have been introduced via international video-on-demand platforms, such as Netflix. The outside walls of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai are covered with images of Korean boy idol group EXO. The world's tallest building with a height of over 800 meters is known for presenting spectacular LED shows on its outer walls. On July 14th, a three-minute LED show featuring the Korean boy group was presented at the building. This is the first time a pop-culture figure has appeared in the show, which mostly features members of royal families of Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Arab Emirates. Earlier this year, a fountain show in Dubai created a buzz by featuring EXO's music. Local media reported that the Korean boy band has again proved its massive popularity and influence via the LED presentation, following the fountain show.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보