Family Reunions News Today 입력 2018.08.01 (15:00) 수정 2018.08.01 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



In less than three weeks families separated by the Korean War will be reunited at an event agreed to by the leaders of South and North Korean in April. Today South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung visited Mount Kumgang in North Korea to inspect the condition of the reunion site.



[Pkg]



The Unification Ministry announced that this morning Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung visited the family reunion venue in the Mount Kumgang area to inspect the condition of the event facilities. Vice Minister Chun encouraged about 50 workers and engineers who are staying at Mount Kumgang to renovate the facilities and inspected how far the project has progressed. The ministry said that the repair work of the venue will be completed by August 15th, when an advance team will be sent to the site, so that the event can take place without a hitch. The inter-Korean family reunion is scheduled to take place at Mount Kumgang from August 20th to 26th. Previously, the South and North Korean Red Cross exchanged the whereabouts of reunion applicants. The two sides plan to exchange the final lists of reunion participants this Saturday after selecting 100 eligible families.

