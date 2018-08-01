Pyongyang Landmark News Today 입력 2018.08.01 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.01 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



A spectacular seafood restaurant in Pyongyang built at the order of late leader Kim Jong-il has started operations. North Korea ambitiously hopes to make it into a Pyongyang landmark like Ok Ryu Kwan. Let's take a tour.



[Pkg]



Pyongyang Daedonggang Seafood Restaurant is built to resemble a ship floating on water. Inside the building there is a huge water tank filled with a variety of fish, including sturgeon and trout. There are also assorted sea creatures like king crabs, turtles, and clams. It provides delicious and nutritious seafood dishes and processed foods made with fresh fish all year round. The restaurant facility appears extravagant as well. Diners can see the fish swimming under their feet through the glass floor. There are luxuriously decorated rooms for families, traditional menus, and sushi. Troops were sent to the restaurant construction following Chairman Kim Jong-un's order to build a facility for the people. Director Kim Su-gil of the General Political Bureau, the highest-ranking officer in the North Korean military, attended its completion ceremony. Chairman Kim visited the restaurant in June, even before it opened, and instructed the workers to make it a Pyongyang landmark like Ok Ryu Kwan. Apparently, North Korea is looking to make full use of the new seafood restaurant to promote its tourism industry, one of the regime's plans to stimulate the overall economy.

Pyongyang Landmark

