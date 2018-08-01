Fitness Testing News Today 입력 2018.08.01 (15:08) 수정 2018.08.01 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



The hot weather can leave people fatigued. Keeping up your physical strength is important in the summer, though, and there's a great place to visit to learn about your own fitness needs. It's what's called a fitness testing center where people can get their physical measurements and customized exercise routines. Take a look.



[Pkg]



People of all ages are gathered here. It's what's known as a fitness testing center. It looks like a normal gym but the facility is catered to helping clients develop basic physical strength.



[Soundbite] Goo Seung-mo(Fitness Testing Center) : "Physical fitness will deteriorate if neglected. Here, we take measurements and offer ways of improvement by way of exercise."



There are 43 of these centers operating across the country. They are run by the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation and local district offices. People can visit any center in the country regardless of where they live. There's also no fee to use the centers which is boosting their popularity.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeon-hee(Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "I feel lethargic and weak in the summer. So I came here to test my level of fitness."



Two women in their 40s are being tested. After a basic health check, the more serious measurements begin. Six tests are conducted including a 20 meter back and forth run, a long jump and a flexibility test. After the hour long tests are over, the results are out. Both women are found to be in poor physical shape.



[Soundbite] Jeong Yeong-hwa(Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "I'm quite distraught by the poor results."



The next stage is a recommendation on how they should exercise from an expert. Based on the test results, those who are considered to be overweight or not very physically fit can take part in classes to improve their fitness.



[Soundbite] Jo Eun-yeong(Fitness Testing Center) : "We offer programs where clients can continue to build their muscular strength, muscular endurance and flexibility even after classes are over."



An eight week course involving three one-hour sessions a week under the special guidance of experts will most likely produce noticeable results. Rather than exercising on your own with little knowledge, try out the fitness testing center and receive smart guidelines on where your fitness level stands and how to improve it.

입력 2018.08.01 (15:08) 수정 2018.08.01 (15:35) News Today

