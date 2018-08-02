Special Activity Funds News Today 입력 2018.08.02 (14:59) 수정 2018.08.02 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



The Justice Party has returned to parliament the last of special activity funds that were paid out to the party's late floor leader Roh Hoe-chan. Conversely, special activity funds worth tens of millions of won were again paid out to the floor leaders of other political parties this week. The National Assembly appears to be rejecting a court ruling that it disclose details about the funds provided to incumbent lawmakers.



[Pkg]



The Justice Party has returned to parliament the 5 million won cash that was paid to its late floor leader Roh Hoe-chan as so-called special activity funds for the month of July. The party plans to return another 5 million won as soon as it comes into the late lawmaker's bank account. The Justice Party will no longer receive special activity fund payments as it has lost the negotiation group status in parliament. However, the August payment of these funds will be paid out as usual to the floor leaders of other parties within this week. If the amount is similar to past years, a lump sum cash of 30 to 40 million won is distributed to key parties in the name of 'activity funds' or 'policy support' that do not require a submission of receipts on how the money was used. Meanwhile, the National Assembly has decided to reject the court ruling ordering parliament to disclose detailed use of the special activities funds by incumbent lawmakers. This is contrast to what Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang had said when he was appointed as speaker. The parliament can appeal the ruling by August 10th. The civic group which first demanded the disclosure of the information, said that if the Assembly files an appeal to delay action, it will consider filing a compensation claim against the state.

