Tropical Nights News Today 입력 2018.08.02 (15:03) 수정 2018.08.02 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Many Seoulites struggle these days to get a good night's sleep, as tropical nights have broiled the nation’s capital for 12 consecutive days. The sweltering weather is forcing many to actually seek respite outdoors.



[Pkg]



This park by the Hangang River is crowded with citizens who came here to cool off on a tropical night. They dip their feet in cool water and enjoy late-night snacks. A mother and daughter enjoy themselves in a tent. Some prefer to beat the heat by exercising since sweating by exercising helps the body to cool down.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-min (Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident) : "It's too hot to stay indoors now. So we came here to cool down in the breeze."



Hiking in the mountains is another way to stay cool during hot spells. Enjoying a cool beverage while gazing at the nightscape from a mountain helps some to forget about the heat for even for a short while. Seoul has seen 12 tropical nights in a row so far. Temperatures continued to hover over 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meteorologists say that the hot wave will continue across the nation.

