Celebrity Rich List

[Anchor Lead]



The rankings of entertainers with the largest stock holdings are out. Though the Korean stock market overall is not particularly bullish lately, these celebrities have grown their wealth as entertainment stocks are going strong.



[Pkg]



A portal Website on corporate management information has unveiled the names and assets of entertainers who own shares listed on the domestic exchange worth over 10 billion won. According to the rankings, SM Entertainment CEO Lee Soo-man tops the list. As of last week, his stock holdings are known to be worth nearly 180 billion won. JYP Entertainment's chief Park Jin-young comes in at second, JYP's share price surged 76% this year, sharply raising Park's own stake in the company to well over 130 billion won. Ranking third is the head of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk who was also a member of the sensational 1990s boy band "Seo Tae-ji and Boys." His stock holdings are valued at over 120 billion thanks to rising share prices of YG Entertainment. The website noted the combined increase in the three entertainment moguls' stock holdings this year exceeds 100 billion won. Hallyu star Bae Yong-joon ranks 4th on the stock-rich list, owning shares worth 37 billion won. Some unfortunate news from the world of K-pop recent days... There's been a case of violence among members of the 8-member boy band Masc. One member, Chibin claimed that he was severely beaten after he borrowed an umbrella that belonged to another member. Following the controversy, another member ACE who was named as the assailant acknowledged his wrongdoing on social media and said he will leave the group. Meanwhile an autopsy will take place Monday for the late singer Dongyoon of the boy band Spectrum who abruptly died on Friday. His management agency earlier announced his death on the group's official fan club site but did not mention the cause of death. This led fans to speculate about how he died. The management agency said Sunday that it has decided to conduct an autopsy in accordance with the family's will to determine how he died.

