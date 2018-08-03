ASEAN Forum News Today 입력 2018.08.03 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.03 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



At the ASEAN Regional Forum, the top diplomats of South and North Korea, the U.S. and China are holding discussions on North Korea's denuclearization and a potential peace treaty. On Saturday, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have also arrived in Singapore. All eyes are on whether the foreign ministers of the two Koreas as well and the chief foreign policy diplomats of North Korea and the U.S. will hold talks.



Over in Singapore, Seoul's top diplomat met with her counterparts from the nations participating in six-way nuclear talks. She first met with Moscow's Sergey Lavrov to discuss trilateral economic cooperation between the two Koreas and Russia. Kang Kyung-hwa then sat down for talks with Tokyo's Taro Kono. The duo touched on Japan's wartime sex slavery issue and North Korea sanctions. The Japanese diplomat said that it is of prior importance for Seoul, Washington and Tokyo to thoroughly implement North Korea sanctions. Kang responded by stressing that the measures must stay in place until there is certainty over Pyongyang's denuclearization efforts. The meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was postponed to Friday due to scheduling issues. Earlier while speaking to the press, the Chinese diplomat urged yet again the signing of a four-party Korean War peace treaty, adding it's an ardent wish of all nations including Seoul and Pyongyang. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Singapore Friday morning. All eyes are on whether the FMs of the two Koreas and the U.S. will hold talks. The involved parties are also expected to engage in heated discussions of Pyongyang's denuclearization and the signing of a Korean War peace treaty.

2018.08.03 News Today

