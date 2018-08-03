Summer Heat Wave News Today 입력 2018.08.03 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.03 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



The extreme heat continues with temperatures reaching near 40 degrees Celsius. But many may feel like it’s hotter than the official temperatures put out by the Korea Meteorological Administration. KBS has looked into why.



[Pkg]



Clouds have briefly lifted and the fierce sun once again heats up the streets. Sun umbrellas help to block the sunlight from above but there's also the sizzling heat rising from the ground.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-bin (Seocho-gu Dist., Seoul) : "There are more people, more cars in Gangnam, so I think it's hotter. I feel like I'm in a sauna. This must be about 50 degrees."



In the middle of Gangnam boulevard in southern Seoul, the temperature measured at a bus stop shoots up to 40 degrees. This reading is naturally higher than the official temperature measured by the Korea Meteorological Administration inside an instrument shelter on green grass. The stronger the sunlight, the wider the discrepancy. This is why it's particularly sweltering in urban areas this year as solar radiation is very high. For instance, the amount of sunlight on Wednesday was 9% higher than compared to the hottest day in 1994. There was just one degree of difference in the temperature on the two days but the ground surface temperature was nearly 4 degrees higher this week.



[Soundbite] Woo Jin-gyu (Korea Meteorological Administration) : "Under strong sunlight, the ground temperature rises more quickly than the air temperature. This is even more so in the case of artificial structures and materials such as asphalt."



Outdoor laborers toiling under the sun like on construction sites are the hardest hit. The mercury is expected to edge down in the central region but the scorching heat levels of close to 40 degrees Celsius is forecast in the Gyeongsang provinces starting Saturday.

Summer Heat Wave

입력 2018.08.03 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.03 (15:27) News Today

