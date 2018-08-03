Court Investigation News Today 입력 2018.08.03 (15:09) 수정 2018.08.03 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution’s investigation into judicial abuse of power has hit a number of snags along the way because of the courts' refusal to cooperate. Almost all of the search warrants requested for judges have been dismissed, drawing broad criticism over the court's protection of court officials.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors raided the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was to find evidence of corruption in trials over forced conscription of Koreans during Japanese colonization. However, search warrants for the National Court Administration as well as former and incumbent judges were dismissed again. So far, the prosecutors requested 22 search warrants on four occasions. But only the warrants for a former National Court Administration official and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were issued. Search warrants for former Supreme Court Justice Yang Seung-tae, former National Court Administration chief Park Byung-dae and the administration's Office of Inspector General for Judicial Ethics were dismissed. The court's doors are tightly closed in this probe. Courts usually grant permission to 90 percent of search warrants. But now that they are the subject of investigation, only 9 percent of search warrants are issued. The reasons of dismissals are also hard to comprehend. Reasons include: It's difficult to say the Supreme Court reaches decisions simply based on a document written by the deputy director-general from the National Court Administration. The document might have been submitted indiscreetly. Prosecutors' raids may disrupt residents' peace. The Seoul Central District Court denied that it tackles search warrants for court officials differently and said that criticism over "covering up the court officials' wrongdoing" was a misunderstanding.

Court Investigation

News Today

