BMW Catches Fire News Today 입력 2018.08.03 (15:11) 수정 2018.08.03 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Another BMW has caught on fire while on the road. The automaker had announced that the fires were caused by a component called EGR, which reduces the pollutants in emission gas. But the company's claim is not very convincing. Here's a look at some flaws in the BMW's announcement.



[Pkg]



A BMW 520d is enveloped in red flames and smoke. This is the 28th BMW that caught fire this year.



[Soundbite] Mr. Cho (Owner of Burnt BMW 520d) : "I pulled over to the side because the accelerator wasn't working. Then the smoke grew thicker and the fire erupted under the hood."



BMW Korea announced that the fires were caused by an automotive component called EGR. EGR is a device that reduces pollutants in emission gas by recirculating the gas emitted from the engine. The company claims that a defect in this component caused the hot emission gas to catch fire. But there are several problems with BMW Korea's analysis. First of all, the automaker did not submit to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport a detailed technical analysis data supporting its claim, that the EGR was the cause of fire. BMW just notified the findings without disclosing how its investigations of the burnt cars were carried out. There were other dubious circumstances surrounding the repairs of the cars that burst in flames. KBS examined the repair invoices of the vehicles caught on fire and found that BMW had deleted all related software while replacing the EGR. That means that all the data that show how the EGR of the problem vehicle malfunctioned, has been deleted Experts now cannot determine whether the EGR devices supplied by a contractor were defective... or if the BMW program that controls the EGR had a glitch. BMW Korea belatedly said that it would present the Ministry with detailed analysis data. But the company refused to release it to the media. The Ministry started its own investigation into the matter. However, it is expected to take at least ten more months to identify the cause, so BMW drivers continue to feel anxious about the risk of fire.

BMW Catches Fire

입력 2018.08.03 (15:11) 수정 2018.08.03 (15:27) News Today

